Shipment of suds lost to highway blaze near Christina Lake

Fire Chief Joe Geary said no one was hurt, but the beer was ruined

A large consignment of beer was destroyed in a highway fire north of Christina Lake Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to the city’s volunteer fire department.

Joe Geary, Chief at Christina Lake Fire Rescue, said the fire started toward the back of a long-haul tractor-trailer that had just come down the Paulson Summit, northeast of the city. The trailer’s braking system had overheated, engulfing part of the trailer in flames at around 7:45 p.m.

The driver managed to safely park his rig onto the side of Highway 3 near the intersection of Tedesco Road. Geary said the driver then disconnected his trailer, avoiding a potentially more serious fire by driving his cab some distance away.

Around a dozen firefighters quickly put out the fire, allowing the highway contractor Yellow Head Road and Bridge to reopen the highway by around 8:15 p.m.

“The trailer was a total right-off,” Geary said, adding that its shipment of Busch Lite beer was beyond saving when the department left the scene a short time later.

On average, Geary said the department responds to one truck fire in the area every year.

No one was hurt in Wednesday’s fire, he said.

 

