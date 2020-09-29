Shining Raven Woman to be housed at Grand Forks’ confluence

City council committed to the project at the end of August

Grand Forks’ David Seven Deers carved Ikasha, whose english name is Shining Raven Woman, using stone tools, in the way of his Coast Salish ancestors. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

The statue known as Shining Raven Woman will live in an earthen dome where the Kettle River flows into the Granby.

It will take at least a year and a half before she gets there, said Grand Forks’ David Seven Deers, who hand-carved her out of a 3.5 ton slab of Canadian Shield.

The statue’s home at the confluence of the Kettle and Granby rivers will look something like this Salish lodge. (Photo courtesy of David Seven Deers)

City Council committed the site on Aug. 31, when council motioned to help fund the dome’s construction through its partnerships with the province and the federal government, according to the Friends of Shining Raven Women committee’s Regina Burroughs.

From the left, Grand Forks artist Jan DeHaan and Regina Burroughs of the Friends of Shining Raven Woman committee. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

Seven Deers had meanwhile collected signatures of 32 community leaders who gave their support in a letter presented to Mayor Brian Taylor and, later, Governor General Julie Payette. Both have since issued their own letters supporting the project.

The whole point was “to bring beauty into this wold that we live in,” Seven Deers said at his backyard studio in Grand Forks.

“This may be the last one I do,” he said, pointing at the statue whose name is Ikasha in Halkomelem, the language spoken by Seven Deers’ Coast Salish people.

“I had to do it the best I could, never thinking about where it goes or where it’s going to stay.”

It will cost up to $500,000 to build her home at the confluence from which Grand Forks takes its name,Burroughs estimated.

The finished dome will span just over 30 feet, covered on the inside with Salish-themed paintings of creation.

Seven Deers said he would tour Ikasha across Germany and Canada between now and then.

