‘She was doing fine’: Kelowna toddler dies suddenly just days after Christmas

Fundraiser started for family of Addy, who would have turned 2 in February

Addilyn Emelia Radomske Booth was an energetic little girl who loved her family.

On Christmas Day, Addilyn (Addy) was happily opening presents alongside her older sister Alexia.

Just days later, the Kelowna family was shattered when Addy was found not breathing and later died the morning of Dec. 29.

“Addy on the 27th wasn’t feeling too great, but it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, she just wanted to snuggle up,” said Addy’s aunt Emmy Radomske.

“The 28th she was doing fine again, like they weren’t concerned about anything.

“She never was sick enough that it was a major concern.”

On Dec. 28, Addy and Alexia went for a sleepover at their grandmother’s house.

The little girl was found not breathing around 7:30 a.m. and 9-1-1 was called.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

“Little things just don’t matter,” Radomske said.

“When something like this happens, I’ve heard people say it before, when something like this happens you realize what things matter.”

Radomske has a special place in her heart for little Addy, as her niece was named after her.

“We want to live for her and be better for her and make better choices for her…

“She’ll never get the chance to be or to make any mistakes or to experience things, so it’s just so important that you put the little things aside.”

Radomske has started a GoFundMe to support her sister Hannah, her brother-in-law Ryan, and niece Alexia.

Addy would have turned two on Feb. 4.

