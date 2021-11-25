Seven new COVID-19 cases in Nelson, Arrow Lakes areas

The West Kootenay had a total of 20 new cases over one week this month

The COVID-19 case numbers for the week of Nov. 14 to 20, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

The Nelson area had seven new COVID-19 cases during the week of Nov. 14 to 20, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, also had seven new cases, followed by Grand Forks with four and one each in the Castlegar and Creston areas.

There were no new cases in the Trail and Kootenay Lake areas.

Trail still leads the West Kootenay with 90 per cent of eligible people having two vaccine doses as of Nov. 23.

Castlegar is 80 per cent, followed by Grand Forks (76), Nelson (75), Arrow Lakes (75), Kootenay Lake (70) and Creston (70).

READ MORE:

• Liberals introduce bill with targeted pandemic aid for businesses, workers

• B.C. kids 5-11 should have appointments for COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus