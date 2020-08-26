Serious collision closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Highway 33, in Kelowna, is closed in both directions at Pyman Road due to a vehicle collision.
According to residents in the Black Mountain area, multiple emergency vehicles could be seen responding to an incident on Highway 33 about 8 p.m.
#BCHwy33 Closed at Pyman Rd #Kelowna due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. No detour available. https://t.co/VNaHfzHyDT
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 27, 2020
At least two vehicles were involved in a collision between Goudie Road and Black Mountain Drive. Traffic is backed up along Highway 33 in both directions.
A detour is not available. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control, DriveBC will update the situation after 9:30 p.m.
