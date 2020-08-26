Traffic backed up along Highway 33. Barry Gerding, Black Press Media.

Serious collision closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Traffic is backed up in both directions in the Black Mountain area

Highway 33, in Kelowna, is closed in both directions at Pyman Road due to a vehicle collision.

According to residents in the Black Mountain area, multiple emergency vehicles could be seen responding to an incident on Highway 33 about 8 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in a collision between Goudie Road and Black Mountain Drive. Traffic is backed up along Highway 33 in both directions.

A detour is not available. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control, DriveBC will update the situation after 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel, search for suspect continues

car crash

