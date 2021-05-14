Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.

Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.

Serial prowler acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court

Ontario sex offender on long-term supervision order was found with one of many ‘rape kit’ items

A repeat sex offender on a long-term supervision order from Ontario who was living in a federal facility in Chilliwack was acquitted this week after trial on a breach charge when duct tape was found in his room.

After a serious of sexual assault convictions and other offences involving women from 1988 to 2006, Bradley Priestap was living in London, Ontario, in 2012 near what is now Western University.

In 2013, the serial prowler and sexual voyeur was found guilty of 12 of 16 charges he faced, according to a London Free Press article at the time. In 2015, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for terrorizing several female Western students by peering in windows, climbing fire escapes, rattling handles of students’ homes, and even entering women’s rooms.

In convicting Priestap, the London Free Press reported that Superior Court Justice Thomas Carey called Priestap’s testimony “ridiculous,” “convoluted, rambling,” and “borders on the laughable.”

As part of that sentence, he was put on a 10-year long-term supervision order (LTSO).

Since March of 2020, Priestap had been living at the Chilliwack Community Correctional Centre, a 31-bed federal halfway house home to high-risk offenders reintegrating into the community.

READ MORE: Is the public protected from Chilliwack halfway house criminals?

As part of the restrictions on his most recent LTSO, Priestap was forbidden from possession of a number of items he has been found with in the past while offending against women. Among the items police consider part of a “rape kit” that he was banned from possessing are rope, handcuffs, binoculars, masks, zap straps and duct tape.

On Aug. 25, 2020, Priestap was found with duct tape in his room, he was arrested and charged with breaching his LTSO.

He was at Surrey Pretrial until his trial in April, but he was acquitted of the breach in Chilliwack provincial court on May 14. The Crown had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the duct tape was Priestap’s and he intended to possess it, knowing it was an LTSO violation.

While he was acquitted and released on May 14, Crown counsel John Lester told The Progress that Priestap is no longer living in Chilliwack, but he could not say where he relocated to.

• A prowling precedent

One of Priestap’s crimes now serves as a precedent in law with regard to the offence of “prowling” or trespassing at night.

Section 177 of the criminal code describes trespassing at night this way: “Every person who, without lawful excuse, loiters or prowls at night on the property of another person near a dwelling-house situated on that property is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction.”

Priestap was convicted in 2002 after a woman taking laundry off a clothesline spotted him hiding near her deck. He was arrested and found with a balaclava, duct tape, binoculars, two flashlights, a tape recorder, a camera and a phone book in his car, according to the London Free Press.

“He claimed he was looking for illegal marijuana grow operations for the police.”

In 2005, his conviction was overturned on appeal, but on April 19, 2006, the Ontario Court of Appeal reinstated the conviction, which helped set out the law on prowling.

In a summary of R v Priestap it was determined that the Crown does not have to prove the accused had an intention to commit a “specific evil act.”

“Inherent in prowling was the implication that the accused was up to no good. The act of prowling itself was an unwarranted invasion of property which section 177 was intended to protect against.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtsCrimeviolent sex offender

Previous story
Experts call on Canada to use COVAX doses of AstraZeneca or give them back
Next story
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Just Posted

The Wooden Spoon’s Kayla Sebastian chats to MLA Roly Russell about how her business has adapted to the pandemic on Friday, May 14. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
MLA Russell hears from downtown business owners

Café and bar owners said they’d had some staffing issues and that they had applied for government grants to help them through the pandemic

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins
KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

File photo
Paramedic training returning to Castlegar

Emergency Medical Responder and Primary Care Paramedic training to take place in Castlegar

Emerson Potter, a Grade 3 student at Blewett Elementary, advocated for changes to help him use his wheelchair on the school grounds. He’s seen here with his parents Lindsay Thompson and Keith Potter, and Blewett principal Tim Mushumanski (right). Photo: Tyler Harper
‘Pretty awesome’: Nelson-area student advocates for school to improve outdoor accessibility

Emerson Potter, who lives with cerebral palsy, had trouble moving around Blewett Elementary’s grounds

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
One death, 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The death is connected to the outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks residents, Conservation Service Officer save poisoned eagle

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.
Serial prowler acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court

Ontario sex offender on long-term supervision order was found with one of many ‘rape kit’ items

Rich Coleman, who was responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, was recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month. (Screenshot)
Coleman questioned over $460K transaction at River Rock during B.C. casinos inquiry

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about 2011 interview on BC Almanac program

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Superintendent Aaron Paradis, community services officer with the Surrey RCMP, during a media availability about a recent drug bust in Port Coquitlam. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police seize 13 million ‘potentially fatal doses’ of pure fentanyl at B.C. drug lab

The evidence was seized at large, illicit drug manufacturing site in Port Coquitlam

Most Read