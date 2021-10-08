September weather yields first ‘average’ month of 2021 in West Kootenay

After months of drought and heat followed by a rainy August, September had normal weather

Climate conditions at the Castlegar airport weather station were pretty average during September, according to the latest report from forecasters at the Southeast Fire Centre.

After facing six months of extremely dry weather during February through July, above average rainfall in August and average rainfall in September has helped relieved dry conditions somewhat, but the area remains in a percipitation deficit position for the year.

Temperatures were also unremarkable in September, with no records set and the mean month temperature just 0.5 degrees above average.

The total monthly rainfall of 43.8 mm was very close to normal — only 1.4 mm (or 3 per cent) more than the monthly average.

There were 11 days with measurable rain this September, compared to an average of eight days.

About one third of the total rainfall fell in a three day period starting Sept. 17.

Forecaster Jesse Ellis says that system was partially fed by the remnants of an arm of moisture spinning off Typhoon Chanthu that then traversed the Pacific on its way to the West Kootenay.



