Sept. 9 tool theft valued at $20,000

RCMP say that Milwaukee, Makita tools were stolen from a work site in the industrial park

The Grand Forks RCMP are asking the public to be watchful for stolen tools, after a break-and-enter on a worksite in the industrial park in Grand Forks was reported to them on the morning of Sept. 9.

Among the items stolen:

• Approximately 15 Milwaukee power tools

• Makita power tools

• A welder

• A Hilti breaker

• Approximately 150 litres of diesel fuel, apparently siphoned from two heavy equipment machines.

Police say the value of all items stolen is around $20,000.

The Grand Forks RCMP are investigating and ask anyone who may have information to contact the detachment or CrimeStoppers.