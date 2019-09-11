Sept. 9 tool theft valued at $20,000

The Grand Forks RCMP are asking the public to be watchful for stolen tools, after a break-and-enter on a worksite in the industrial park in Grand Forks was reported to them on the morning of Sept. 9.
Among the items stolen:
• Approximately 15 Milwaukee power tools
• Makita power tools
• A welder
• A Hilti breaker
• Approximately 150 litres of diesel fuel, apparently siphoned from two heavy equipment machines.
Police say the value of all items stolen is around $20,000.
The Grand Forks RCMP are investigating and ask anyone who may have information to contact the detachment or CrimeStoppers.