Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

A sentencing hearing for a serial killer who preyed on men in Toronto’s gay village is underway, with prosecutors saying they will lay out the details of his crimes for the court.

Crown attorney Michael Cantlon warned victims’ family, friends and others in the courtroom that the specifics of the murders by Bruce McArthur will be gruesome and may even cause some to be sick.

McArthur, 67, pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder.

The self-employed landscaper admitted he sexually assaulted and forcibly confined many of his victims before murdering them.

Police found victims’ belongings in McArthur’s apartment, including a bracelet, jewelry and a notebook.

They also found a duffel bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a bungee cord and syringes in McArthur’s bedroom along with the DNA of several victims inside his van.

“For years, members of LGBTQ community believed they were being targeted by a killer,” Cantlon told the court. “They were right.”

Police arrested McArthur a year ago and eventually charged him in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The Canadian Press

