A semi truck was caught on video passing another semi past a double solid line and a curve in the road on Highway 5A on Dec. 2. (Twitter)

A semi truck was caught on video passing another semi past a double solid line and a curve in the road on Highway 5A on Dec. 2. (Twitter)

Semi caught on camera driving erratically on Hwy 5A sparks RCMP probe

BC Highway Patrol called the move dangerous and unprofessional

The driver of a semi-truck was caught on a dash camera crossing a double solid center line on a curve, passing other semis on Highway 5A on Dec. 2.

Twitter user Pubg Warrior posted the video saying, “Reckless driving on hwy 5a, putting all the other drivers in danger (crossing double yellows on a curve).”

Transportation BC, which handles commercial vehicle safety and enforcement, is aware of the video and the incident, and its staff plans to get in touch with the carrier company involved.

Once the video went out on Twitter, BC Highway Patrol said it had a commander patrol in the area and would look into it.

“The words dangerous and unprofessional come to mind. Please don’t sacrifice safety for speed — we get the pressures you are under. B.C . can’t afford a long highway closure due to Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashes. Please slow down!” wrote BC Highway Patrol.

On Dec. 6, BC Highway Patrol confirmed that they continue to investigate the incident and are still hoping to speak with the driver who posted the dashcam video.

Highway 5A between Princeton and Kamloops has become the major route for commercial truck traffic since the Coquihalla was closed due to flooding damage. This has led to huge increases in truck traffic on the road.

BC Highway Patrol has been stepping up its patrols of both Highway 3 and 5A since it became the only route from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and the rest of Canada.

READ MORE: Highway 97 traffic sees huge spike in traffic

Unfortunately, with more traffic has come fatalities. Three people died in a head-on crash involving transport trucks on Highway 3.

READ MORE: Five fatal crashes in a week on Hwy 3 and Hwy 97

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 5Transportation

Previous story
Dozens of Grand Forks homes up for bid, to be removed ahead of DMAF construction
Next story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip below 300, fewer in hospital

Just Posted

Six-year-old Finley Kamigochi sits on Santa’s lap outside the Kettle River Museum Saturday, Dec. 4. Photo courtesy of Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue
Santa stops for museum visit with Midway children

Dr. Rachel Holt at a Dec. 1 video press conference on old growth forests held by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. Photo: Video screenshot, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy

Kerri-Anne Havig and mom Victoria Runge stand at the head of a crowd of women at the city cenotaph Monday, Dec. 6. The women are holding pictures of the 14 women slain in the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks women call for an end to gendered violence

Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, questions the federal government’s disaster-relief efforts in southern B.C. during question period Wednesday, Dec. 1. Photo: Facebook / Richard Cannings
MP Cannings calls for faster, proactive disaster response in southern B.C.