Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The heli ski company in Revelstoke will be closed for the rest of the season

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing has ceased all operations after a client tested positive for COVID-19.

The guest was skiing on a private group package with the Revelstoke based company from March 8-March 11, said a statement from the company. The company said they received notification from the client on Mar. 16 of the positive results.

The company plans to remain closed for the rest of the season.

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing was acquired by Revelstoke Mountain Resort in 2007. RMR also closed yesterday due to concerns from coronavirus.

We have reached out to Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing requesting more information on the incident.

For more coverage of the pandemic, go here.

