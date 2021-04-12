Selkirk College receives funding to assist students

Selkirk College is one of the many post-secondary institutions across the province to receive emergency assistance funding to help students deal with financial pressures caused by COVID-19.

Since March 2020, post-secondary institutions in the Interior have received a combined total of $1,683,500 from the province to assist students.

Selkirk College has received $334,500 and College of the Rockies has received $319,000.

The non-repayable emergency assistance can be used to help with a broad range of costs, including living expenses, food, travel, portable computers and other supports for students who are returning to campuses for 2021-22.

The announcement is welcome news for the BC Federation of Students (BCFS).

“Students and their families are continuing to face financial insecurity a year into the pandemic,” said Tanysha Klassen, chairperson of the BCFS. “This re-investment in emergency funds will help to ensure rent can be paid and food can be put on the table as we all still try to get through and recover from this pandemic.”

Students can apply to access the funds by contacting their school’s financial aid office or Indigenous student service centre.

