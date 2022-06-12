Selkirk College acquires Trail campus, more courses in the works

Selkirk College has acquired the Greater Trail Community and Arts Centre for $1 from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, thereby establishing the Trail campus as a permanent locale. Photo: Times file

After leasing the Trail campus from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary for 25+ years, Selkirk College has acquired the downtown city landmark for a $1.

The deal to make the Helena Street building a permanent Selkirk College campus was made public Friday with the province announcing a $1 million investment to upgrade technology and classroom areas to increase access to a growing range of course offerings.

“This gift, and the community spirit behind it, will ensure Selkirk College remains a permanent local fixture as the Greater Trail Community Centre’s new owners and stewards,” Linda Worley, regional board chair said in the Friday news release. “Together, we can attract more investment and build a stronger and well-trained workforce equipped for the future, while positively affecting the lives of students and visitors for many years to come.

“This is exactly what Trail and area needs and wants.”

The building houses the Trail campus of Selkirk College, VISAC Gallery, The Bailey Theatre (formerly knowm as The Charles Bailey Theatre) which includes the Muriel Griffiths Room, the Trail Gymnastics Club, the Trail and District Arts Council and the regional Emergency Operations Centre. Photo: Times file

Buying the building also means the college will be able to better use space between the Trail and Castlegar campuses, thereby relieving pressure at the growing Castlegar locale.

“The City of Trail and the many other surrounding communities of the Lower Columbia place a high value on local, accessible post-secondary education,” said Maggie Matear, Selkirk College’s newly appointed president. “The number of students and the delivery of programs and services at the Trail Campus is growing,” she added. “We are excited to have an opportunity to continue to build on the success of the Trail Campus, work with the other long-term tenants to develop courses and programs that will enhance the educational landscape in the heart of this wonderful city.”

Matear was referring to the college moving some programs to the Trail campus, enabling the creation of dedicated spaces for new courses. This will complement programming at the Trail campus, including academic upgrading and development, continuing education and workforce development, digital fabrication and design, health care assistant and others.

As well, the campus will also support student collaboration on advanced manufacturing and materials applied research at Selkirk College’s Technology Access Centre, located on Highway Drive in Glenmerry.

“As a former student in the digital fabrication and design program, I am confident that the college’s acquisition of the building will allow modifications to the Trail campus space,” Maxime Beauchesne, graduate, Selkirk College said. “This will help the program flourish to its full potential which is exciting for future learners. To have access to the facilities, tools and courses for small scale manufacturing is a great benefit to this region.”

Building history

The building was constructed in 1923 as the Trail Technical School and substantially renovated and expanded by 1939 to become the Trail Junior High School which closed in 1983.

The building remained vacant for three years because it did not meet fire or other building code standards of the time and needed major renovations to be safe for public use.

The regional district undertook a study in 1985 to determine the feasibility of renovating the facility, and the following year began a $3 million renovation project that culminated in the Greater Trail Community Centre opening in 1988.

Since then, the regional district has operated the Greater Trail Community Centre to serve the communities of Fruitvale, Montrose, Area A, Trail, Warfield, Rossland and Area B-Lower Columbia Old Glory. The building houses the Trail campus of Selkirk College, VISAC Gallery, The Bailey Theatre (formerly knowm as The Charles Bailey Theatre) which includes the Muriel Griffiths Room, the Trail Gymnastics Club, the Trail and District Arts Council and the regional Emergency Operations Centre.

