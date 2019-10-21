Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Denise Wilson (left), and her daughter, Faith Liberty Unger, 19, pose together for a photo in recent years. (Photo submitted)

Another young woman in Williams Lake has died following Saturday’s fatal car crash near Williams Lake.

Faith Liberty Unger, 19, died Monday morning at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops after her family made the decision to take her off life support and offer her organs as a donor.

Unger is the second person who has died as a result of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 20 in the early morning hours Saturday. Autumn Weir, 17, was declared dead at the scene.

Police have said they continue to investigate, and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

READ MORE: ‘She was just beginning her adult life’: parents of Williams Lake crash victim

Unger’s mother, Denise Wilson, said she chose to donate her daughter’s organs when she was told there would be no hope to save her. The young woman had not signed an organ donor card or discussed the topic with her family, but Wilson said she knew it’s what her daughter would have wanted.

Wilson proudly wore an organ donor necklace as she spoke to the Tribune Monday afternoon — its other half on a matching bracelet to be worn by Unger’s eventual organ recipients.

“Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world,” Wilson said.

“Everyone loved Faith. She’s an amazing, giving person. She’d always give anything to help her friends so that’s why we made this decision.”

READ MORE: Faith Liberty Unger – Obituary

READ MORE: SD27 ready to assist students and staff following Saturday crash involving teens

The family has bowled together for a long time, and plans to attend Tuesday night’s regular league in memory of Faith.

“She was always telling me I shouldn’t sit around, so I decided now I’m going to do all the stuff she says, so tomorrow’s bowling will be for her because she would not want us to be sitting at home crying,” Wilson said.

“Everyone wishes they were like her. She was so empathetic, and forgiving and caring and that’s what we need more of in this world.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.