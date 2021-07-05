The Norns Creek fire started July 5 near Robson. BC Wildfire Service map.

Second wildfire near Castlegar

The Norns Creek fire started on July 5

Another fire has started near Castlegar.

On Monday, July 5 a fire was discovered at Norns Creek, just outside of Robson.

The Southeast Fire Centre has identified the fire as new, with little information available at this point.

As of 11:00 p.m Monday, the fire was listed at just .01 hectares, but the B.C. Wildfire information map is not typically updated during the night.

On July 1, the Merry Creek Wildfire broke out on the western edge of Castlegar, resulting in evacuations and highway closures. That fire is now contained at 20 hectares.

More to come …

