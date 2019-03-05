Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

RCMP are checking surveillance video as they look for a description of a driver who slammed a suspected stolen car into two police officers in a Vancouver suburb.

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said the officers, seconded to the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were hit just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, as they stood by the side of a road in Burnady.

READ MORE: Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

One of the officers is from the Abbotsford Police Department and a social media from Chief Mike Serr said that the officer was sore but didn’t break any bones.

The second officer, an RCMP member, remains under care but his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Kalanj said Mounties were responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver when a white, late-model Toyota Camry fled into oncoming traffic and hit the officers, who were in the area doing training.

Police have said there’s no information to believe the suspect targeted the men, but Kalanj says it’s “absolutely” traumatizing to hear of any police officer being hurt.

RCMP are continuing their appeal for witnesses and Kalanj thanked a member of the public who called after spotting the parked and damaged Camry within hours of the crash, allowing officers to recover it.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
KFC dedicates China restaurant to memory of Communist hero
Next story
The 2019 and 2018 Nobel Prize in literature awards to be announced

Just Posted

Province provides funding to increase care for seniors

Close to $5.3 million allocated for Interior Health for this year

Mamma Mia to take the stage this weekend

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society production was three years in the making.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate Border Bruins in Game 2

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks soar to a 10-4 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins

Red Cross extends deadline for flood program

The program offers up to $18,500 for flood-related damage.

Cuban team joining Grand Forks International baseball lineup

Teams are coming from across North America for the tournament June 25 to July 1.

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Fatal collision closes Highway 3 near Salmo

As of 6:45 p.m. the estimated time of opening was not yet avaliable.

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Most Read