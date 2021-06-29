RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

Just Posted

A close-up photo shows the a plane’s propeller lodged in the earth after the pilot crash-landed near Grand Forks’ airport on June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks plane crash attributed to ‘mechanical issue,’ says TSB

People stopped to put out a fire across the road from Kokanee Creek Provincial Park on Saturday. Photo: Submitted
Commuters stop to put out wildfire near Kokanee Creek Provincial Park

Air Canada has resumed flights at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
VIDEO: Water salute welcomes Air Canada back to West Kootenay Regional Airport

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. Image: IndspireFunding.ca
Teck partners with Indspire to support Indigenous students