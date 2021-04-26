Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky said the cat doesn’t pose a threat to humans at this point. Stock photo

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky said the cat doesn’t pose a threat to humans at this point. Stock photo

School children warned after cougar kills deer in Grand Forks

No cougar sightings after overnight kill, says Conservation Service Officer

Conservation Service Officers (CSOs) are warning children to walk home in groups after a cougar killed a deer near Perley Elementary School sometime Sunday night, April 25.

READ MORE: B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Grand Forks wildlife official

READ MORE: Cougar sightings reported in Grand Forks

CSO Mark Walkosky said the cougar hasn’t been spotted in the area, stressing that the cat doesn’t pose a threat to humans or pets at this point.

“With the amount of deer in this town, it’s not uncommon for cougars to be in the area at this time of year,” he explained.

Walkosky said he notified Perley officials, two area daycare facilities and neighboring residents immediately after reviewing the kill site some distance south of the school yard. The deer carcass has been removed, with a live trap set in the vicinity.

CSOs and forest ministry biologists will decide what to do with the cougar when and if it is trapped, he said. Follow-up measures will depend on a number of factors, including the animal’s age, sex and observed behavior.

Residents are reminded to back away slowly if they happen to spot a cougar. In the unlikely event that you feel you are being followed by a cougar, “act big, make lots of noise and immediately report the spotting,” Walksoksy said.

To report a spotting or any other wildlife concern, please call the toll-free, 24-hour Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-7277.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lost for words:’ Grief, anger, generosity after COVID-19 kills Ontario girl, 13
Next story
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky said the cat doesn’t pose a threat to humans at this point. Stock photo
School children warned after cougar kills deer in Grand Forks

No cougar sightings after overnight kill, says Conservation Service Officer

Residents near Christina Lake, B.C. awoke early Sunday, April 26, to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
Flash flood hits Christina Lake area homes

No one hurt in sudden deluge that saw four people flee their home on Fife Road

Residents near Christina Lake, B.C. awoke early Sunday, April 26, to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
Flash flood hits West Kootenay homes

No one hurt in sudden deluge that saw four people flee their home near Christina Lake, B.C.

File photo
Midway RCMP arrest suspects in Rock Creek property crime

Mounties say both suspects live in the Bridesville area

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse believed 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Most Read