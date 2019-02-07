Andrew Evans (Calgary City Teachers’ Convention website)

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

A scheduled address by a convicted murderer to an upcoming Calgary City Teachers Convention panel session on drug addiction has been cancelled.

Andrew Evans was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2007 strangling death of a woman who was working at an illegal massage parlour in Vancouver.

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary.

Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teachers Association, said on Twitter late Wednesday that the session was cancelled after reviewing concerns and consulting with convention officials.

The association had earlier defended its decision to include Evans on the program.

The convention runs Feb. 14 and 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
StatCan says number of cannabis users relatively unchanged since legalization
Next story
RCMP Fernie arena probe ongoing

Just Posted

Boundary photo contest focuses on area trails

The winning photos will be displayed at Gallery 2.

Crews respond to household chimney fire

This is a reminder to clean out your chimneys this winter.

Benefit concert to rock the Gem Theatre

The concert will feature eight local bands volunteering their time.

CannaFest announces 2019 headliners

Bret Michaels will be returning to the CannaFest stage

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

RCMP Fernie arena probe ongoing

Investigation into tragedy at Fernie Memorial Arena ongoing, with no indication of completion date

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Most Read