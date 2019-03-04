In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, Trump World Tower, right, rises above the United Nations headquarters, center, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Russia business man with ties to Trump accused of hacking

Felix Sater has been an off-and-on business adviser to Trump for several years

A Russia-born businessman with ties to President Donald Trump is denying allegations made in a lawsuit that he hacked into a former romantic partner’s electronics and accessed confidential information about her celebrity contacts and Hollywood projects.

The lawsuit filed Friday in New York accuses Felix Sater and his assistant of creating an electronic backdoor to remotely access computers at the home of his friend, Stella Bulochnikov Stolper.

READ MORE: B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

She’s an ex-manager for Mariah Carey. Sater’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Sater is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.

Sater told The Associated Press on Monday that “there is absolutely no truth or substance” to the allegations in Stella Bulochnikov Stolper’s lawsuit. Stolper is a former manager for Mariah Carey.

Sater said the lawsuit “is a lame attempt by a former business partner and a former romantic interest to avoid paying her obligations” under a confidential settlement agreement reached to end their business relationship.

READ MORE: Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Sater has been an off-and-on business adviser to Trump for several years. He is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shares owned by B.C. polygamist Winston Blackmore up for auction
Next story
Small business to get rebates for some of the cost of energy efficiency projects

Just Posted

Province provides funding to increase care for seniors

Close to $5.3 million allocated for Interior Health for this year

Mamma Mia to take the stage this weekend

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society production was three years in the making.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate Border Bruins in Game 2

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks soar to a 10-4 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins

Red Cross extends deadline for flood program

The program offers up to $18,500 for flood-related damage.

Cuban team joining Grand Forks International baseball lineup

Teams are coming from across North America for the tournament June 25 to July 1.

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Stetski lauds election of federal NDP leader

Kootenay-Columbia MP looking forward to working with Jagmeet Singh in House of Commons

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Jane Philpott resigned the position this morning over government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair

Shares owned by B.C. polygamist Winston Blackmore up for auction

Assets owned by Bountiful leader to be auctioned off to repay creditors, says bailiff company

Alberta ice climber helping climate science research

Will Gadd plans to climb 100 metres down a Greenland ice sheet

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Most Read