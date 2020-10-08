Russell campaign holds rally at City Park

Campaign staff handed out masks and took contact-tracing information at the event

Over 40 people came to hear NDP candidate Roly Russell speak at Grand Forks’ City Park Thursday evening, Oct. 8.

“I’m excited for us to have a voice,” he told the crowd.

Russell joked that he wanted to be an MLA that would upset the status quo in Victoria.

READ MORE: Two more candidates running in Boundary-Similkameen

“We know here that forest stewardship certainly is a key issue,” he said.

43 people showed up to Russell’s rally Thursday, Oct. 8. (Laurie Tritschler photo)

“I think there’s been a lot of frustration with what the Liberals did to the forest sector in their 16 years [in government].”

Russell singled out BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson’s recent campaign pledge to privatize ICBC, saying Grand Forks’ experience of the 2018 freshet had shown that rural British Columbians can’t rely on private insurers.

“In this community, we understand how dangerous private insurance can be. In the aftermath of an event like the flood, that was one of the biggest issues that we were dealing with: Challenges with private insurers not delivering on behalf of their customers and clients.”

Candidate Russell’s supporters came to City Park Thursday, Oct. 8, bearing homemade signs like these. (Laurie Tritschler photo)

READ MORE: BC Liberals’ Veintimilla visits Grand Forks

The candidate said he would also focus on improving the riding’s access to primary healthcare providers.

To that point, a campaign official pointed out that their team had capped the event to under 50 people all of whom provided contact-tracing information as per the advice of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The NDP would not be door-knocking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they confirmed.

Russell will join his opponents Petra Veintimilla (BC Liberals), Darryl Seres (Conservative) and Arlyn Greig (Wexit BC) at a digital all candidates meeting hosted by the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

The meeting will be streamed via Zoom, his campaign confirmed.

British Columbians go to the polls Saturday, Oct. 24.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC NDPBC politicsBC Votes 2020electionGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 pandemic accelerating digital privacy risks, federal watchdog warns

Just Posted

Russell campaign holds rally at City Park

Campaign staff handed out masks and took contact-tracing information at the event

Saving the inner child: Life after Cranbrook’s St. Eugene residential school

“I struggled with alcoholism for the longest time. I drank just to numb out the pain. I didn’t have to think about things I had gone through.”

Grand Forks Mountie assaulted in weekend scuffle with drunken man

The officer is back at work, says city Detachment Commander

Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read