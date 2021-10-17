Runaway minivan rolls off Hwy. 3 near Midway

Details still unclear after the vehicle wheeled off a flat stretch of road, with no one inside

A minivan stands right-side-up after taking a short trip down a slope off of Highway 3, near Midway Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo: Submitted

West Boundary firefighters were left scratching their heads Sunday, Oct. 17, after an unoccupied minivan fell off Highway 3, near the Village of Midway.

Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue, said the minivan’s engine was running when at around 12:30 p.m. it rolled backwards off a “fairly flat” pullout along the eastbound lane, at the intersection of Norwegian Creek Road. Stopping on dry land some 30 feet below, the vehicle apparently sustained little damage, having stayed on its wheels on its way toward the creek.

The minivan’s registered owner, a local woman, was assessed by paramedics after Daloise said she was knocked to the ground in an attempt to get into the moving vehicle. There were people or animals in the minivan when it went over, he said.

The woman was released on-scene, having suffered apparently minor injuries. Responding firefighters found no fluid leaks under the vehicle.

Daloise said Sunday’s incident was commanded by the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department (GVD), having happened a short distance beyond the Village of Midway’s eastern limits.

The GVFD and Midway RCMP, also on scene, were not available for comment as of 4:30 p.m., Sunday.

