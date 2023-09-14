Roundtable talks on future of Christina Lake being planned

Residents living in and around Christina Lake are invited to have their say in the future of the community.

A series of roundtable talks are being hosted by RDKB Area ‘C’ Director Grace McGregor to help shape the long-term future of Christina Lake, an announcement in the community’s E-Blast stated.

With the theme of “Work. Live. Thrive in 2033,” the talks are focusing on what people would like to see done to make the area more desirable and sustainable for visitors and permanent residents alike. Organizers are hoping to hear from as many people as possible to get a broad spectrum of voices and perspectives.

Topics up for discussion include the concerns and desires of young people, sustainable business growth, beautification of the community, housing and transportation, food security, engaging volunteerism and promoting health and well-being.

Christina Gateway is supporting the roundtable talks by pre-registering participants and helping to reserve meeting times for anyone interested so their voices will be heard. Contact info@christinagateway.ca or 250-447-6165.

Local Business