Roundtable talks are being scheduled to hear from residents about the future of Christina Lake. Gazette file photo

Roundtable talks on future of Christina Lake being planned

Residents invited to schedule time to share their thoughts

Residents living in and around Christina Lake are invited to have their say in the future of the community.

A series of roundtable talks are being hosted by RDKB Area ‘C’ Director Grace McGregor to help shape the long-term future of Christina Lake, an announcement in the community’s E-Blast stated.

With the theme of “Work. Live. Thrive in 2033,” the talks are focusing on what people would like to see done to make the area more desirable and sustainable for visitors and permanent residents alike. Organizers are hoping to hear from as many people as possible to get a broad spectrum of voices and perspectives.

Topics up for discussion include the concerns and desires of young people, sustainable business growth, beautification of the community, housing and transportation, food security, engaging volunteerism and promoting health and well-being.

Christina Gateway is supporting the roundtable talks by pre-registering participants and helping to reserve meeting times for anyone interested so their voices will be heard. Contact info@christinagateway.ca or 250-447-6165.

Local Business

Love The Grand Forks Gazette?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. dog owner warns of fentanyl dangers after dog poisoned on walk

Just Posted

Ivan Coyote is among the visiting authors at this year’s Elephant Mountain Literary Festival in Nelson. File photo
Elephant Mountain Literary Festival opens this week in Nelson

Nelson’s Bruno Campese lifts the Stanley Cup on June 13. Campese is a scout with the Vegas Golden Knights. Photo courtesy Bruno Campese
Stanley Cup to visit Nelson in October

Kyley Gagnon is seen here on the floating home she owns on Kootenay Lake. The forestry ministry wants to evict her. Photo: Submitted
Facing eviction, Kootenay mom living on floating home pleads for reprieve

Castlegar RCMP Detachment is “adequately resourced,” according to Sgt. Monty Taylor. Photo: Google Street View
Castlegar mayor responds to coroner’s inquest recommendation