Rotary raffle underway for Phoenix school equipment program

The proceeds from the raffle will go to purchase new equipment for school kids to use at the hill

Fresh off dishing out chilli to attendees at the Grand Forks Family Day festivities, the local Rotary Club is forging onwards with their support, this time to the Phoenix Ski Hill School Rental Program.

Just as the program has a long history, so too does the equipment that sustains it. As such, the Grand Forks Rotary Club applied to a grant from its local Rotary District and was able to by 12 new helmets with the $500 it received from fellow Rotarians.

“Many of us have had children go through the school,” said Grand Forks Rotary Club president Shannon Profili, “and because of this program, those who do not have equipment have been able to rent the equipment.”

Phoenix, being a fairly family-friendly hill, is a popular class trip for local schools in the Boundary too.

But beyond the initial grant, Grand Forks Rotarians are pushing to further support the ski program with a public raffle. For $10 per ticket, participants can win one of three cash prizes ($1,500, $750 and $250). The money raised will go towards more equipment for the program.

Tickets can be purchased from members of the Grand Forks Rotary Club, and people interested can find out more at www.facebook.com/grandforksrotary/.

The draw will take place on March 29 at the ski hill.