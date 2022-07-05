A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

Rossland man dies in Slocan River kayaking accident

The man died in hospital after being rescued

A 62-year-old Rossland man died in a kayaking accident in the Slocan River on June 30.

According to an RCMP news release, he became trapped under a log in the river near Goosecreek Road in Shoreacres.

Fellow kayakers as well as bystanders were able to free the man and began performing CPR until they were relieved by a physician of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association as well as the BC Ambulance Service.

The man was transported to hospital where he died the following day. BC Coroners Service says it is investigating.

