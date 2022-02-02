Rossland court sets trial for Grand Forks man accused of sexual assault

The case stems from alleged assaults in 2011, says Crown

A Grand Forks man will stand trial for sexual assault at the Supreme Court in Rossland this summer, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the provincial crown.

The accused cannot be named because of a court-ordered publication ban. He was charged in May 2021 in connection with a series of alleged assaults in Grand Forks between August and late December 2011, McLaughlin told The Gazette.

The alleged assaults were reported by one person.

The accused’s trial is set to begin Monday, Sept. 12, when he is due to enter a plea. The accused has elected to be tried by a supreme court justice and a jury.

B.C. courts often impose publication bans in cases involving alleged sex crimes in order to shield victims’ identities.

