Rossland City Council issued a press release critical of Mayor Kathy Moore's travel to the U.S.

Rossland council addresses issue of mayor’s travel to U.S.

Prior to her trip, some councillors and staff expressed deep concerns about her plans

Following more than a month of Mayor Kathy Moore’s absence, Rossland City Council broke their silence on Wednesday.

Councillors Stewart Spooner, Terry Miller, Janice Nightingale, Chris Bowman, Dirk Lewis, and Andy Morel issued a press release critical of Mayor Moore’s decision to travel to Arizona to visit family early in April, but came short of requesting her resignation.

“We did not, and do not condone Mayor Moore’s personal decision to travel to the USA,” read the release. “Council and staff were informed via an informal email of her decision to travel, however there was no formal discussion on the matter.

“Additionally, prior to her trip, some councillors and staff expressed deep concerns about her plans; however, Mayor Moore made her own decision to travel, for her own reasons.”

Moore and her husband, both dual citizens, travelled by car across the Canada-U.S. border last month and received their first vaccine in Spokane followed by another one on Apr. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona, where her son and his family reside.

The mayor has since undergone widespread criticism for her decision to travel at a time when the Provincial Health Office is imploring residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

As dual citizens, the Moores are legally allowed to travel to the U.S. without a test or quarantine, however, on the return to Canada they had a plan in place to have their COVID tests and are prepared to quarantine for 14 days.

“We are set up to quarantine at home for two weeks upon our arrival,” Moore said in an email to the Trail Times. “We have food in the freezer and several friends have been recruited to bring us fresh stuff.

“We will follow all Covid-19 testing protocols as required by the Federal government. We have been conscientious at all times. That said, it is unfortunate if my actions have diluted the essential message of personal responsibility in this crisis.”

The release said that Rossland councillors had different opinions on her actions, but collectively considered the matter and felt it imperative to express their perspective to the community.

“We share the view that as an elected official, her personal choice was not made with the community interest in mind. Furthermore, all Councillors, and the City, have taken great steps in operational decisions and messaging regarding preventative measures to help reduce the spread of COVID19 – and will continue to do so.

“Our responsibility as Councillors is to act in the broader and long-term best interests of the community.”

The mayor apologized to council and residents at their May 3 Zoom council meeting, saying, “I do regret the concern and consternation this has caused in the community, and any issues for council. I apologized to council already, and I wish to apologize to the community. Just because I was allowed to make this trip, I was wrong and I apologize for my decision.”

However, before introducing the agenda, Moore also emphasized that her decision to travel was not as a mayor but as a private citizen.

“I do want to say the issue of me travelling is really not a council issue, it was the personal decision I made, and I would welcome any of you to contact me (outside of council), send me an email or something, and we can talk about it then,” said Moore.

Council also noted that they do not have the authority to remove the mayor, and that any other types of reprimand “would only serve to be symbolic.”

Councillors were unanimous in appreciating Mayor Moore’s past leadership and her long standing contribution to the good governance of the city.

“It is our considered and shared opinion that resignation by the mayor, and the resulting by-election, would be a significant disruption to the functioning of our operations, add additional expense to the city and deepen division in the community.

“In short, while council is deeply troubled by Mayor Moore’s recent judgement, we feel it is in the best interest of the community for her to continue acting as mayor in a limited capacity for the remaining 18 months of her term.”

Read: Rossland mayor asks for understanding after travel south of border


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles
Next story
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Just Posted

Accused drug trafficker to plead to federal, provincial charges in June

Matthew Straume said he’d missed his last court date because he was ill

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Thirty people in the region are in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care

Rossland City Council issued a press release critical of Mayor Kathy Moore's travel to the U.S.
Rossland council addresses issue of mayor’s travel to U.S.

Prior to her trip, some councillors and staff expressed deep concerns about her plans

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks sex crimes trial adjourned until summer

The trial was set to begin at the city courthouse Wednesday, May 5

Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Grand Forks city council votes down motion to support Penticton in paramountcy battle

Coun. Neil Krog insisted Penticton’s issue with Victoria is about city bylaws, not homelessness

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Most Read