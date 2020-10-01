Rockwool Sign Installation, Grand Forks, Dec. 13, 2017. (Kathleen Saylors)

Roockwool fire sends smoke east of Grand Forks

A company official said the smoke was mostly triggered by a safety feature at the plant

A small fire at the insulation manufacturer RockWool cast a plume of smoke east of Grand Forks Thursday morning, Oct. 1.

The fire was easily contained at the facility off Highway 3, Marketing Vice President Mark Bromiley confirmed in an email Thursday afternoon.

The fire set off the plant’s “safety damper” which blew smoke into the Kettle Valley for around 15 minutes, Bromiley explained.

An easterly breeze brought the haze over Gilpin by 9 a.m.

Low-hanging smoke from a small fire at Grand Forks’ Rockwool plant blew over Gilpin Thursday morning, Oct. 1 (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

READ MORE: Grand Forks had second-highest smog levels in B.C. last year

READ MORE: Roxul Inc.: RTO will break down odorous and visible gases in Grand Forks

Rockwool did not say what caused the fire.

“The incident is under review,” Bromiley said.

Grand Forks fire department was not called to the fire, Deputy Chief Rich Piché confirmed.

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
2 people in B.C. are accused of helping to fake refugee claims over a dozen years
B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

