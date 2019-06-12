A Rogers Communications Inc. logo outside the Rogers Building in Toronto on April 22, 2014. Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings, to introduce unlimited data plans with no overage charges. Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. networks

Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings by introducing unlimited data plans with no overage charges.

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks.

But unlimited data plans have been available from their regional competitor, Freedom Mobile, which operates wireless networks in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Rogers says its new Infinite wireless plans will start at $75 for up to 10 gigabytes of full-speed data usage per month, followed by unlimited data at reduced speeds but without additional fees for going over the limit.

The Toronto-based company, which operates across Canada, says its new unlimited data plans will become available Thursday.

Rogers also says it will introduce new options for financing device purchases later this summer.

ALSO READ: Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

ALSO READ: CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Just Posted

Katie Yuris receives BC Hockey Coach of the Year

Katie Yuris, coach of West Kootenay Wildcats, honoured with the Ernie Gare Coach of the Year Award

Council rejects 70th Street option for supportive housing project

BC Housing may now reconsider building the project at 2nd and Central

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Audience laps up Shari Ulrich’s tunes and tales

More live music coming to Christina Lake this Monday

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. networks

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Canada well-positioned to benefit from non-meat alternatives: Beyond Meat founder

The burger patties and sausages of the Californian company that are made from plant proteins have stormed the market

Ottawa to launch ‘pay experiments’ as next step to replace Phoenix pay system

Previous pay system shortchanged, overpaid or didn’t pay employees at all

Crown stays nine charges for Smugglers Inn owner, trial date set

Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada, to go to trial in January on 21 charges

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Most Read