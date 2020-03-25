Rockslide closes Columbia and Western Rail Trail near Castlegar

The section of trail, on private lands, is closed and trespassers will be reported to RCMP

The Columbia and Western Rail Trail is closed to the public near Castlegar, after a large rockslide covered a portion of the trail near the pump house access gate on the east end of the trail.

According to a post on the trail’s Facebook page, made March 25, “all of the private lands operated by the Columbia and Western Trail Society from the highway asphalt and onto and including the rail grade private lands are closed effective immediately to all public access,” because of the slide.

Because the land immediately surrounding the section of the trail blocked by the rockslide, anyone unauthorized to access the area will be reported to the RCMP. In the meantime, a trail maintenance crew will have a safety assessment done and begin clearing the blockage with heavy machinery.

“Do not attempt to access the area, or cross the rock fall area under any circumstances,” the Facebook post reads.

Clean-up of the area will begin once the safety assessment is complete.

Read More: West Kootenay trail designation sparks debate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines
Next story
Salmo woman starts Facebook group to organize mask-makers

Just Posted

Rockslide closes Columbia and Western Rail Trail near Castlegar

The section of trail, on private lands, is closed and trespassers will be reported to RCMP

Salmo woman starts Facebook group to organize mask-makers

Hopes to ease mask shortage for Kootenay first responders and essential service workers.

Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases,” report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

B.C. nurses call for mandatory shutdown of all non-essential workplaces

Open letter to provincial, federal governments says current measures are insufficient

Most Read