Rockslide closes Columbia and Western Rail Trail near Castlegar

The section of trail, on private lands, is closed and trespassers will be reported to RCMP

The Columbia and Western Rail Trail is closed to the public near Castlegar, after a large rockslide covered a portion of the trail near the pump house access gate on the east end of the trail.

According to a post on the trail’s Facebook page, made March 25, “all of the private lands operated by the Columbia and Western Trail Society from the highway asphalt and onto and including the rail grade private lands are closed effective immediately to all public access,” because of the slide.

Because the land immediately surrounding the section of the trail blocked by the rockslide, anyone unauthorized to access the area will be reported to the RCMP. In the meantime, a trail maintenance crew will have a safety assessment done and begin clearing the blockage with heavy machinery.

“Do not attempt to access the area, or cross the rock fall area under any circumstances,” the Facebook post reads.

Clean-up of the area will begin once the safety assessment is complete.

