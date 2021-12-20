Rock Creek Fall Fair to come back in full swing

Kids revel in the rain at the 2019 Rock Creek Fall. Photo: Jensen Edwards

The Rock Creek Fall Fair is tentatively set to come back in its full, pre-pandemic glory next September, according to Lisa Sims, General Manager at the Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association (RCBFA).

Sims said Monday, Dec. 20 that the association received $58,000 through the province’s Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund earlier this month. The money will be put toward next year’s fair, scheduled to go ahead over the weekend of Sept. 17 – 18, 2022.

“We’re moving forward as though we’re going to have a normal fair in September,” she said, adding that, “For now, we have to prepare for the fair and adjust as things develop.”

Plans are still very much in their opening stages, Sims qualified. The RCBFA is meanwhile “revamping job descriptions for event volunteers” Sim said will be recruited in the new year.

The RCBFA hasn’t been able to host a full, in-person fair since 2019. Next year’s event will mark the fair’s “Diamond Jubilee,” which will celebrate the 75th time the fair has been held.

