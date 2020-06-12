Rock Creek Fall Fair postponed to 2021

Many attendees to the 2019 Rock Creek Fall Fair didn’t let a little weekend rain damper their enjoyment. Now, they’ll have to wait until 2021 to go again. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

It was a sad decision to make, Rock Creek Fall Fair general manager Lisa Sims said, but there was really no way around it.

The 75th annual Rock Creek Fall Fair will not be hosting hordes lined up for donuts and ferris wheels this year. Last week, the organization announced that the fair will be postponed to 2021, when – hopefully – Rock Creek can celebrate its diamond anniversary.

“Although the fair is just over three months away, we feel it is necessary to make the decision to postpone now, and to start preparing for the very challenging year to come,” the fair’s board of directors said in a statement.

“We appreciate the hardship our postponement brings to our venders, performers, non-profits also fundraising on Fair weekend, but we feel the demands on our volunteers – if our event is permitted in September – would be quite unfair,” the statement reads. “The last thing we want to do is place our Fair Community in a position of distress and risk. As well, the events, activities, services and entertainment would be a shadow of what our Fair is known to be.”

Sims said that the fair is looking at ways to support some of the agriculture showcases that are often the staple of the fair, such as the capstone projects for the 4-H members.

“It all depends on the messages that we receive from the public health officer, but obviously, the 4-H kids, they work all year long to do their projects,” Sims said. We’re really hoping we may be able to help them out by allowing them to show.” The province’s current 50-person cap on gatherings means that organizers will have to get creative with how they create the showcase, considering the club’s large membership, plus their families. “We’re tossing around a whole bunch of ideas – it just totally depends on what it is we’re permitted to do,” Sims said.

The fair’s raffle will also go ahead this year and be drawn on Sunday, Sept. 20 and tickets will be made available for purchase online – it may well be the biggest revenue-getter for the fair this year, Sims said. Many rental groups, such as family reunions and weddings, have already cancelled or postponed their bookings for the fair grounds this summer.

“We’re hoping that 2021, everybody will be ready to celebrate, and Mother Nature will be ready to celebrate too.”

In the meantime, general maintenance will continue, upgrades will be made to the pavilion’s washrooms and the fair’s poultry barn is being rebuilt with previous grant funding.

