There are few details but neighbours a Second Avenue house in Chilliwack say a huge police presence descended on the home after shots were heard. (File photo)

Robson search warrant yields fentanyl and weapons

Search warrant was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation

Three local residents are facing potential charges after a search warrant yielded fentanyl, cash and weapons at a Robson property.

According to an RCMP statement, a search warrant in relation to an active police investigation into drug trafficking was executed in the 3700 block of Broadwater Road in Robson on Dec. 1.

Substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, over $2,500, a prohibited weapon, a firearm, a vehicle and other related evidence to suggest the individuals were involved in drug trafficking were seized at the scene.

Three people were taken into police custody during the execution of the warrant.

A 31-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Robson and a 31-year-old Castlegar man each face potential drug and weapons related charges. They all have been released from police custody on bail conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2021.

Castlegar RCMP say they will forward the matter to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

READ MORE: Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarDrug bust

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear
Next story
Josh Dueck named Team Canada chef de mission for 2022 Beijing Paralympics

Just Posted

Youth Climate Corps members April Gariepy, Summer Monkman and Linn Murray at work in West Arm Provincial Park, fall 2020. Photo: Submitted Youth Climate Corps members April Gariepy, Summer Monkman and Linn Murray at work in West Arm Provincial Park. fall 2020. Photo submitted
VIDEO: Kootenay youth climate group works to protect Nelson’s water supply

Youth Climate Corps members spent five weeks thinning forest in West Arm Park

A Midway RCMP officer and a Grand Forks Search and Rescue volunteer ready a tarpaulin-wrapped burglary suspect for an airlift by a military helicopter Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Search and Rescue
Grand Forks, Okanagan search and rescue teams helped RCMP at Bridesville airlift

Twelve volunteers provided frontline assistance, according to Grand Forks Search and Rescue

There are few details but neighbours a Second Avenue house in Chilliwack say a huge police presence descended on the home after shots were heard. (File photo)
Robson search warrant yields fentanyl and weapons

Search warrant was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Bridesville civilian helped Midway RCMP nab burglary suspect

Cpl. Phil Peters said the civilian helped police track, apprehend and eventually rescue the suspect

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Boundary Mountie and suspect airlifted from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Boundary Community Food Bank President Mike Wakelin thanked Grand Forks’ first-responders and city employees who donated food last week. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Boundary Food Bank see recent uptick in clients after CERB runs out

President Mike Wakelin said demand plummeted while the benefit was available to working Canadians

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

Stock photo courtesy Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.
Double-murder trial in case of Cranbrook couple killed adjourned until January

The trial was adjourned following an application from the defence related to COVID-19

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(stock photo)
Josh Dueck named Team Canada chef de mission for 2022 Beijing Paralympics

Dueck, who was born in Kimberley, has a long career in international competition as a sit-skier.

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Most Read