The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

Road rage incident in Maple Ridge leads to man riding on outside of moving dump truck

The event occurred on Lougheed Highway on Feb. 2

A video is currently circulating online showing dash cam footage of a man standing on the running boards of a dump truck as it is driving down the highway.

This incident, which occurred in Maple Ridge on the morning of Feb. 2, is being reported by some witnesses as the result of road rage, as the driver of a minivan allegedly mounted the outside of the truck after being cut off by the dump truck.

The dump truck is then seen running a red light at the intersection of Highway 7 and Kanaka Way.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner said that the Ridge Meadows RCMP is still trying to unearth all of the details surrounding this incident.

“Police are investigating a dangerous driving incident involving a dump truck and a minivan,” said Klaussner. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information or additional footage of the area at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 2 can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridgeroad rageTraffic

Previous story
February snow measurements significantly lower than normal for much of B.C.
Next story
Attempted murder arrest made after gunshots punctuate B.C. road rage incident

Just Posted

The latest snow basin measurements from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
East and West Kootenay snow packs 84% of normal

A report has found up to 40 per cent of student fees are not being paid by families in School District 8. Photo: Pexels
Unpaid student fees putting the squeeze on School District 8

People can dial or text 2-1-1, or visit bc.211.ca, to connect with a navigator who will help find the right support. The Trail bridge will be lit red on Saturday, “211 Day,” to raise awareness about this free and confidential service. Photo: File
Trail bridge will light up red for ‘211 Day,’ Saturday

The province has fined Teck Coal over $16 million for water quality permit violations at three coal mining operations in the Elk Valley. B.C. Government handout.
Teck Coal fined $16M for water quality permit violations in Elk Valley