Image of a flooded home taken by air. (RDKB)

Riverside warnings issues for Grand Forks properties

The RDKB has not issued orders to leave, but owners should be aware.

Warnings have been issued for 39 riverside properties in Grand Forks, as the water continues to rise and riverbanks become unstable.

The RDKB said Friday the warnings have been issued because of concerns of sloughing, erosion and bank instability. More properties may be issued hazard warning today.

“Anyone whose home is on a riverbank and who is concerned about riverbank stability should stay clear,” the release notes.

In a media update on Tuesday afternoon, EOC director Chris Marsh said the properties were disbursed throughout the area, though located largely in Grand Forks. The determination to issue the hazard assessment is dependent on how the river behaves in a particular area, he noted, so the notices are scattered.

The RDKB is asking anyone who is concerned about bank instability self-evacuate.

The Emergency Operations Centre can be reached at 1-877-747-9119.

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple
No health, environmental risk due to 'black rain' made of dust: Teck

