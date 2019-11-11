River Valley Community Church organizes firewood deliveries

As the sun set on a solid day’s work, Gabe Warriner and Mike Lucke were throwing the last of Friday’s haul of firewood onto the sturdy pile growing behind River Valley Community Church. About two and a half cords of wood in total, Lucke estimated, thanks to donors from Christina Lake to rural Grand Forks and everywhere in between.

The church, led by Warriner, has begun collecting and harvesting firewood to dole out to flood-affected residents of Grand Forks and others who may otherwise need some help heating their homes this winter. Having publicized the project online for under a week (as of last Friday), Warriner said that they had already heard from eight families who would appreciate the support.

The pastor is hoping to provide a winter’s worth of fuel to each family – approximately three cords, or at least, that’s what Lucke said it takes his family to stave off the cold until spring.

People with wood ready to donate (dried and ready to burn) can contact Warriner by texting or calling 250-444-4406. Likewise, individuals and families who may be looking for some fuel support can also reach the pastor by contacting the same number.

Warriner said that help in many forms is appreciated – anyone with a chainsaw, a truck, a trailer or wood, bucked up or not, can make an impact on the effort.