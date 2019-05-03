Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help identify a man suspected of stealing four rings worth nearly $20,000. Photo submitted

The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help identify a man suspected of stealing four rings worth nearly $20,000.

The theft occurred at about 5 p.m., April 10, at Mappins jewelry store in Woodgrove Centre.

Police attended, but were unable to locate the suspect, who was last seen entering The Bay, located on the south end of the Woodgrove Centre.

Investigators spoke with employees who indicated the suspect walked into the business and asked to see a variety of rings. He showed interest and after handling them for several minutes, he suddenly turned and ran out the front door.

The stolen rings are described as a 14-karat yellow gold band, a one-carat round diamond, a 14-karat white gold band and a 1.52-carat round diamond.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his late 20s with black hair and a goatee. He wore a black zip-up sweatshirt with writing on the left side and black baggy pants. The suspect’s hands were cracked and dirty.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

