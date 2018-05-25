‘Resilience centre’ to open Saturday

The opening will feature a pancake breakfast for flood victims.

As the next step in the recovery process following last week’s flooding, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary announced Thursday it would be hosting a pancake breakfast and the opening of its “resiliency centre” on Saturday morning.

According to RDKB information officer Frances Maika, the opening will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Curling Club (formerly the location of the emergency social services reception centre). The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m., and is co-hosted by the Red Cross and the Emergency Operations Centre.

According to a press release, over 20 organizations will be on site to answer questions and provide assistance on a number of topics for flood victims. Representatives from Disaster Financial Assistance will be available to answer questions and help residents fill out forms, as well as potentially direct residents to additional forms of funding. Water testing kits for residents with private water systems will also be available.

Contact the Emergency Operations Centre at 1-888-747-9119.

B.C. high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

