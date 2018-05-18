A resident sandbags a home in Ruckle on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Residents sandbag Ruckle in advance of predicted Saturday flood

Residents were allowed back in for 12 hours on Thursday.

About 100 residents living in the Ruckle neighbourhood were permitted to go home for a period yesterday in anticipation of a second wave of flooding on Saturday.

The RDKB announced late Wednesday night that residents would be allowed in the neighbourhood, which was badly hit by flooding, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday to gather personal belongings and do additional flood preparations on their homes and in the neighbourhood.

Volunteer coordinator Jessica Mace said Thursday that about 100 residents, as well as several hundred volunteers jumped into the neighbourhood to sandbag yesterday.

“There was a lineup of trucks full of sandbags at 7 a,m.,” she said.

Mace also added that residents had organized amongst themselves to arrange where to sandbag, with the acknowledgement that not everything could be sandbagged, so how best to protect the neighbourhood.

Some residents indicated they would choose not to leave the neighbourhood again, which Emergency Operations Centre liasison Dan Derby spoke strongly against, noting there were safety threats to residents as well as any first responders who may later have to be called in.

Several other residents indicated they would be leaving at the end of the day as power and water are off in the area.

The neighbourhood has been on evacuation order since last Friday, when a dike broke in the early morning. While water had drained from the southern part of the neighbourhood, much of the northern area remains under water.

Volunteers, security and RCMP were present on site Thursday throughout the day, asking residents to check in should they enter the neighbourhood. No children and no pets were permitted in.

Peaks in the Boundary are expected Saturday, and RDKB officials are warning residents to stay away from riverbanks amid increasing concerns for bank stability due to erosion and sloughing.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces also arrived in Grand Forks early Friday morning to assist in operational tasks including filling sandbags, using equipment to access flooded areas, and planning for recovery after the next wave of flooding is over.

Previous story
B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

Just Posted

Riverside warnings issues for Grand Forks properties

The RDKB has not issued orders to leave, but owners should be aware.

‘Catastrophic’ flooding will echo for years

Last week’s flooding broke records – and there is more on the way

Man arrested after theft, knife-point robbery

The RCMP have a man in custody

Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

UPDATED: Canadian military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

No health, environmental risk due to ‘black rain’ made of dust: Teck

Dust triggered from blast at Teck’s Elkview Operations resulted in what some reported as ‘black rain’

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Most Read