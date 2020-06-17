Researchers seek Boundary feedback on rural health and COVID-19

A University of British Columbia research team is seeking Boundary residents’ feedback on how their access to health care has been impacted by COVID-19.

“In light of the coronavirus outbreak leading to the current COVID-19 pandemic, our team in partnership with the BC Rural Health Network has created a brief, anonymous survey to learn from rural and remote BC communities about their experiences of and responses to COVID-19,” the research team said in a statement.

The BC Rural Heath Network will use the survey findings to work with rural health-care practitioners, including those in the Boundary, to support delivery of services in the region.

The 15-minute survey is available at crhr.med.ubc.ca/apru/rer/, or interested respondents can call research coordinator Christine Carthew at 604 827-2193 to fill out the survey over the phone.

The questionnaire asks respondents how their local community services have been impacted by COVID-19, how their communities have implemented safe practices and where they are getting their COVID-19 information from, among other questions related to mental and physical health.

Healthcare and Medicine