A convoy of vehicles leaves Hemlock Valley Road on Monday, escorted by an Emil Anderson Maintenance vehicle. Those staying at the resort have been stranded because of a landslide barring access to the road early this past weekend. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Sasquatch Mountain Resort continued evacuations early Tuesday and closed the route once more at 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from their website that morning.

Evacuations by ground continued as they had on Monday with a single evacuation lane open for evacuees and local oncoming traffic. Emil Anderson Maintenance reported successfully escorting more than 50 vehicles off the mountain following a landslide that blocked access to Hemlock Valley Rd., stranding hundreds at the ski resort.

“The road will remain closed to public and non-essential traffic after 9:30 a.m. for the day until further notice,” the statement rads. “Any vehicles not returning down by 9:30 a.m. should be prepared to stay for the night at the mountain.”

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

RELATED:$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort staff says they expect an update by midday concerning single-lane access to alternating traffic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no guarantee for opening.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
