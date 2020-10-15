Grand Forks' Remembrance Day parade will go ahead, but social distance guidelines mean the public cannot attend. File photo

Remembrance Day ceremony to go ahead in Grand Forks, but you can’t go to this year’s parade

Citing COVID-19 restrictions, Legion president Chantel Evers is inviting the community to join via Facebook Live

Grand Forks’ Remembrance Day parade will not be open to the public this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. For the same reasons, there will be no post-parade lunch at the 6th St. Royal Canadian Legion.

The Legion will instead livestream a socially-distanced parade to include around 50 veterans, flag-bearers and area first-responders, according to president Chantel Evers. The community is invited to join the livestream via the Legion’s Facebook page, after which Evers said a filmed version will be published to the social media website, YouTube.

READ MORE: Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

“We’ll keep to our traditional parade set up and execution as much as possible, given the circumstances,” she explained.

As in years past, the wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph across from city hall will be led by Silver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede, whose recently departed son Darryl served with Canadian forces in Afghanistan. The Last Post will be trumpeted at the eleventh hour, and there will likely be a flyover by an area pilot, Evers said.

The Gazette will update this story as more details become available.

