The executive of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments. Left to right: Director Garry Jackman (Area A, Regional District of Central Kootenay); Director Rob Lang (Kaslo Village Councillor); Vice-President Clara Reinhardt (Mayor of Radium Hot Springs); Past President Rob Gay (Area C and Chair, Regional District of East Kootenay); President Roly Russell (Area D Regional District of Kootenay Boundary); Director Adam Casemore (Area C, Regional District of Central Kootenay); Director Diane Langman (Mayor of Warfield); AKBLG Executive Director Carolyn Maher (Fairmont); Director Ange Qualizza (Mayor of Fernie); Director Ron Popoff (Cranbrook City Councillor). Photo courtesy AKBLG.

Regional government group elects new executive

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG; takes over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook.

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG, taking over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook. Cranbrook City Councillor Ron Popoff has also been elected to the executive as Director at Large.

The Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments (AKBLG) is the local government association that represents the municipalities and electoral areas of the south-eastern portion of the province of British Columbia. The area includes the Regional Districts of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), Central Kootenay (RDCK), East Kootenay (RDEK) as well as the Town of Golden and the Village of Valemount.

The Association held its annual convention this past weekend in Castlegar, April 26-28.

Russell had served as the Association’s Vice-President over the past two years. He is taking over the presidency from Rob Gay, who is Chair of the Regional District of East Kootenay and Director of the RDEK. Russell is also currently the RDKB Area D director and the chair of the RDKB.

The AKBLG identifies issues that impact on the economy, environment, and the social well being of people living in southeast B.C. The executive is made up of the president, vice-president and six directors at large.

The new AKBLG executive is made up of President Roly Russell (Grand Forks); Vice-President Clara Reinhardt (Mayor of Radium Hot Springs); and directors Garry Jackman (Area A Director Regional District of Central Kootenay), Ron Popoff (Cranbrook City Councillor), Diane Langman (Mayor of Warfield), Ange Qualizza (Mayor of Fernie), Adam Cashmere (Area C Director, RDCK), Rob Lang (Kaslo Village Councillor) and Rob Gay (Past President).

The President and Vice-President serve two-year terms.

Previous story
Man badly hurt after falling into Hawaii volcano crater
Next story
Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Just Posted

Regional government group elects new executive

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG; takes over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook.

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Greenwood Legion celebrates 80 years

The local chapter was founded in 1939

Cross-country trek will raise awareness for Parkinsons

Walter and Regula Reich set off from Tofino on April 12

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million in funding for White Rock Pier, waterfront restoration

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Fallen East Kootenay workers remembered

There were five work-related deaths in the East Kootenay last year, and 131 in B.C.

Most Read