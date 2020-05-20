Regional District of Kootenay Boundary seeks online feedback on transit, housing

Surveys on the RDKB’s website are asking for input to help plan for the future

Just because COVID-19 has put the possibility of in-person community engagement sessions on hold does not mean that Boundary residents need to keep their input on various issues to themselves.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) currently has a range of Boundary projects it is seeking public feedback on.

Boundary transit

The BC Transit service in the Boundary is up for review. The operator, Interior Health, has said that it does not wish to continue providing the service which is funded by the City of Grand Forks, RDKB Area D, the City of Greenwood and with some funds from Area E.

By maintaining only current funding, the RDKB said that service would be reduced under a new operator. As the region re-evaluates how best to run buses along Highway 3 and best serve the Boundary, residents are asked to fill out a survey at jointheconversation.rdkb.com.

Housing needs

It’s becoming more expensive to rent and buy in the Boundary, but rural markets often get left out or misrepresented in broader studies, given their relatively small sample sizes. The RDKB is asking residents to fill out a 17-question survey at jointheconversation.rdkb.com that aims to get a snapshot of the current status of the housing availability in the region and to understand residents’ priorities when selecting a place to live.

Kootenay Boundary Regional District