Forty BC Wildfire Service crew members were deployed to Grand Forks on May 30 to help install temporary flood protection infrastructure. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinds all Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

Evacuation alerts for 1,136 Boundary properties remain in effect as officials monitor forecasts

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has now rescinded all evacuation orders for the Boundary region, meaning that more than 100 households can return home if they left amid high water concerns on June 1.

Real-time graphs for the West Kettle and Kettle Rivers at Westbridge, as well as the Granby River near Grand Forks, indicate that local rivers peaked on June 1, and have since slowed and receded significantly. However, weather forecasts still have the RDKB’s emergency operations centre active.

“The weather forecast today does include some rain for the weekend coming up and, because we can’t say exactly how much rain with any certainty today, flood protection works in the City of Grand Forks will remain in place as will our evacuation alert for low-lying areas,” said Mark Stephens, director of the regional district’s emergency management centre.

Orange Tiger dams have lined Grand Forks’ downtown since May 30, and an earth berm stretches for several blocks across the city’s industrial area on the south side of the Kettle River, initially blocking off a major access point to the Interfor mill. By Monday afternoon, the RDKB was allowing local traffic to move parallel to the berm, foreseeing lower river peaks than were initially projected at the beginning of the weekend.

The RDKB first issued 13 evacuation orders on May 31, as river level projections for the Grand Forks area surged in anticipation of warm weather and heavy rain. By June 1, 189 households in the region were under evacuation order.

Though water flow has slowed in local rivers and streams, evacuation alerts remain in effect for more than 1,100 properties in the Boundary as river projections forecast more – though lower – peaks coming between June 6 and June 8.

Read more: ‘Not technically feasible’: Grand Forks volunteers stack sandbags to fill in damaged dike

Read more: Boundary freshet 2020: At least 189 properties ordered to evacuate as of June 1

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watch

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases
Next story
MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinds all Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

Evacuation alerts for 1,136 Boundary properties remain in effect as officials monitor forecasts

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks prepares for high water

Volunteers and emergency crews were busy all around the city, reinforcing vulnerable low points

‘Not technically feasible’: Grand Forks volunteers stack sandbags to fill in damaged dike

Residents hoped governments would do emergency repairs, but learned Sunday that it was up to them

Boundary freshet 2020: At least 189 properties ordered to evacuate as of June 1

Real-time gauges on the West Kettle, Kettle and Granby rivers suggested Monday water near peak

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

Nelson counsellor works online with university students in central Asia during pandemic

Robin Higgins is home from her job in Tajikistan because of COVID-19

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

Angel Flight takes flight from Creston after being grounded by COVID-19

Angel Flight is a volunteer-run organization which gives people flights to doctors appointments

New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

Canada has had 93,441 positive cases and 7,543 death

Most Read