Regional District of Kootenay Boundary election candidates state their case

General voting day in the upcoming regional district election is Oct. 15, 2022.

We asked candidates to submit 300-word responses answering the question: Why residents should vote for you?

Here are their responses, in alphabetical order:

Danna O’Donnell Area D

District Director of Area D / Rural Grand Forks doing an outstanding job for the past two years. She farms and is a volunteer in the Community. Danna is a voice for the people of our region and has been speaking up on issues that concern our residents, including health care, economic development and housing.

Danna is running for re-election as Rural Grand Forks Director and Mayor of Grand Forks. Although rare, it is not a conflict of interest, and both positions go hand in hand, complimenting each other. Danna had regularly attended Committee of the Whole Meetings and City Council meetings, presented reports and participated where appropriate. She is a very valuable contributor to the RDKB’s Board of Directors’ table and can commit herself to our Community’s growth efficiently and effectively.

Danna is disciplined, and as a Mother of twins plus one, she knows about the importance of fairness and intends to be fair to all our Community residents.

Danna cares about the environment and plans to use the RDKB’s new Climate Action Plan to address climate change. She knows that by working with the province, we can assist our Seniors and help them stay at home as long as possible. Danna has been outspoken concerning finding solutions to our housing crisis.

Danna listens and acts, is respectful, polite and pleasant but firm in her convictions to do the right thing and knows the proper channels to go about change.

Danna has gone above and beyond by serving as an executive on the West Kootenay and Boundary Regional Hospital District Board and the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments.

Danna has the skills, experience and energy to lead and be your voice.

Grace McGregor Area C

Why Vote For GRACE MCGREGOR? Continuity, proven record, understands the community, has the energy, history, and love of Christina Lake!

My experience can attest, recognition for my community is my passion, simply put, I would like to continue working as your Christina Lake Director. My un-relenting focus to achieve and fight for Christina Lake is foremost; water, forestry, broadband, food security, climate change, fires, floods, all contribute to the long-term viability of where we live, if these things are healthy, we thrive! As current director, I know Christina Lake benefits from being a healthy community and I would be honoured if you would allow me to continue this focus as your elected representative.

In 2005 I was elected for Christina Lake. In addition, I have served as: RDKB Board Chair, current Vice Chair, AKBLG President, Chair Rural BC Project Steering Committee, Vice Chair of Rural BC Centre, Director Hospital District Board, Broadband Committee, Highway 3 Coalition. Currently I chair RDKB Policy/Personnel Committee, Boundary Economic Development Service, and Solid Waste Management Plan, I Chair my area’s OCP Steering Committee, sit as ex-officio on our Area Planning and Parks and Recreation Commissions.

My vision is to continue working together to empower our community because there’s still considerable work to do! If this is your vision too, I want to hear your ideas, concerns and hopes for the future of this place we both love.

WORKING TOGETHER ON:

Official Community Plan, Community forest (Boundary), Walking Bridge, Skateboard Park, Walking Path around Golf Course, Road Ends, Food Hub (West Boundary), School segment “understanding government”, Viewing Dock, Transit and more!

Let’s not change course now! Work will be interrupted for months/years, as newly elected must figure out moving forward, and changes project committees.

Working together makes things happen. Vote for Christina Lake! Vote GRACE MCGREGOR

Linda Kay Wiese Area D

It is my goal as Area D Director to stand for everyone who lives in Rural Grand Forks. I know not every household farms and that there are many different issues that affect residents all through Boundary. I will help you help yourselves.

As a farmer in Rural Grand Forks, I find myself learning about land use, access to water and invasive weeds. I follow any discussion of secondary housing on farmland with great interest. I know that support for a local abattoir would help farm businesses grow. I hear that other farmers are suffering from tòo many regulations that are affecting their ability to do business.

Our little town is lovely but we need to be sure that our valley is also an attractive place to do business. Grand Forks needs support and guidance to responsibly grow its services and industries. The Regional District, and Grand Forks itself, need to encourage, support and grow local groups that bring visitors and business to the Boundary. We only need to look at neighboring communities for ways to support successful local partnerships.

As a new resident I feel I have received excellent medical care, but with listening to others, I am concerned about our hospital service in particular and area healthcare as a whole. Repeated trips to Kelowna and Trail for medical appointments are difficult for residents.

Listening to the people of Area D, I hear concerns about the lack of affordable housing. I also hear that we need better supports for our rural seniors. Quality of life is why we choose to live in the Boundary.

As Area D Director, I will work with the people of the Boundary for the people of the Boundary!

Oliver Gläser Area E

I moved to the area just over 10 years ago with my family at the time for our area’s natural beauty, affordability, opportunities and freedom. I see zoning initiatives by the RDKB on unzoned rural lands stifling sustainable small business development and dynamic, multi-faceted growth. I want to see young families and businesses come our area and to bring their ideas, dreams, and ambitions with them. As a lifelong entrepreneur, I support small businesses in our area that diversify our job options and improve our quality of life. Jobs and careers that give people a reason to move here and stay here.

As an organic farmer, and arborist, I support ecologically sound agriculture and forestry practices. I wholeheartedly support tourism endeavors for our area. I support affordable housing and local food security issues such as tiny houses and food co-ops.

We need to attract doctors and medical professionals to live and work here. Support our youth with educational, social and recreational opportunities. As a lifelong athlete I strongly support local sporting initiatives in the form of teams, clubs, and sporting events.

I strongly support responsible forestry practices, firesmart and fire-protection in our area to help protect our homes and livelihoods while also providing good jobs. Invasive weed growth at Jewel Lake and others in the area is not only ecologically damaging, but also affects fishing and tourism. I’m an advocate for environmental initiatives to help keep our waters clean and to help deal with invasive species through management and mitigation. I want to see better oversight and effective management of our roads and other important infrastructure projects.

These are the broad strokes. I have lots to listen to and learn. I want this area to not only survive but thrive through…

POSITIVE. DYNAMIC. GROWTH

Peter Dempski Area D

My name is Peter Demski and I am running for Regional District Kootenay Boundary Area D. As many of you are aware I have had a long history of battles with the RDKB in regards to my trailer park up Granby rd as well as having my house torn down as a result of building permit technicalities. If elected I will err on the side of property owners in allowing them to do what they want on property they own and pay taxes on. Also I would like to see a senior’s hall devoted exclusively to them. This I believe is a priority before any community center gets built. After all these are our mothers and fathers. In the area of landfill reform we should allow access to lumber and insulation for building materials. Why not bring back the reuse center as well? Instead we have to buy everything from the re store. Lastly I propose a feeding pit for animals where we can dispose of food waste. Farmers can have access to feed their pigs and chickens. It would also be a great place to view wildlife. We have to start thinking outside the box in regards to wildlife conflict instead of shooting them. A vote for me is a vote for the critters. Thank you

Vickie Gee Area E

I’m Vicki Gee. I’m your current director and I am seeking re-election. Top goals for next term:

Food Hub – ongoing project Own 9 acres in Kettle Valley. Received $1.55 million in external grants, $125,000 from Boundary Ec Dev service, $140,000 Gas Tax earmarked for water and septic, food science, test lab, business planning, IT, branding, marketing, distribution services. Hired permanent half-time EcDev Manager. Goals of Food Hub: to enable sales of local products into retail, restaurant, institutional markets, to make farming more profitable and to create processing jobs in our area.

Service delivery in rural communities Riverside Centre has become a model of service delivery. It is now owned by the RDKB, which enables us to continue to develop the site. Goal: attract more services, and to create Beaverdell and Big White versions of this model.

Business & non-profit supports Developed West Boundary Connect website, resurrected Kettle River Echo, Trail Coordinator to work with accommodators and tourism businesses, establishment of full service Visitor Centre, half time EcDev Manager. Continue to work with Destination BC, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Assoc to expand.

Housing Continue work with Area E communities, Midway & Greenwood on opportunities. There is potential with the 3 RDKB owned properties in Rock Creek. This as an affordable housing need. Need to understand needs of beneficiaries. Not a simple process.

RDKB has no plans to consider new planning outside Rural Bridesville. Next area scheduled for planning is Big White. I heard willingness from people at recent public hearing to keep the conversation going about Rural Bridesville planning to allow people time to understand the implications and to refine the plan. RDKB Board supported adoption of general bylaw (OCP-Official Community Plan contains principles) and deferred Zoning for more public input. There is no enforcement authority by RDKB without Zoning bylaw.

Sharon Gibbs Area E – did not submit

Andreas Tomaszewski Area C – did not submit

Election 2022