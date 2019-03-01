Red Cross extends for flood program

The program offers up to $18,500 for flood-related damage.

Small businesses and non-profits impacted by flooding have a few more weeks to submit applications for flood relief funding, the Red Cross announced Monday.

The Support for Small Business Program announced by the Red Cross last year, in partnership with the provincial government, provides up to $18,500 for flood-affected small businesses and non-profits. Businesses apply through a Red Cross application, and the program is open to all small businesses and non-profits in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. The new deadline to apply is March 15, extended from March 1.

In response to questions from the Gazette, Andrew Hopkins, media relations for British Columbia Red Cross, said response for this support program has been in line with the response for other aid programs, including the $1,500 initially offered by the Red Cross.

“The extension will help ensure any remaining small businesses and not-for-profits know about the program and can apply. This includes farm and home-based operations that fit the eligibility requirements,” Hopkins said. “Over 100 applications have so far been received by Red Cross.”

He added that many applications are being processed and a total dollar figure distributed to date is not available at this time.

Red Cross representatives are available around the Boundary to answer questions from businesses in the next week. Representatives were in Rock Creek and Westbridge on Monday and Tuesday; the Red Cross will be in Grand Forks Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Business owners do not need an appointment to attend; sessions are drop-in for information about the program and how to apply.

More information on the program is available at www.redcross.ca/BCFloods/SmallBusiness.

