Recycle major appliances for free in Kootenay Boundary

Information such as drop-off sites is available at marrbc.ca (MARR website). This free service begins in the Kootenay Boundary on May 1.

If you have an old stove, dishwasher or laundry machine in need of recycling, then take note of this latest announcement from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

Beginning May 1, major appliance recycling will be free at the McKelvey Creek landfill in Trail and other designated depots across the regional district.

However, it’s important to know that this free service does not include cooling appliances that contain Freon or other ozone-depleting substances, such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons or methyl bromide, collectively referred to as “ODS.”

“The RDKB has entered into an agreement with the Major Appliance Recycling Roundtable (MARR), an industry-based stewardship group, to host free drop off depot services for major appliances,” explained RDKB spokesperson Frances Maika. “Any staffed RDKB solid waste facility will accept non-ODS appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, for no charge during regular opening hours.”

In the Greater Trail region, appliances containing Freon or other ODS, such as fridges, freezers and air conditioners, will continue to be required to be taken to Tervita Metals in the Columbia Gardens/Waneta Industrial Park, where a fee may or may not be charged.

“Hopefully this will decrease the amount of illegal dumping,” says Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni, the city’s RDKB director, noting the fee prior to May 1 was $15.

“It is another important step in reducing regional waste, and in combination with organic recycling, will extend the life of our landfill a great number of years.”

Notably, in the Boundary, all staffed RDKB solid waste facilities will accept both ODS and non-ODS major appliances free of charge.



