Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., March 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. has broken another grim record in on the ongoing pandemic, with 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours, health officials have confirmed.

That means there are 1,705 active cases in B.C. as of Thursday (Sept. 17). Fifty-seven people are in hospital, 22 of whom are in citical or intensive care.

Roughly 2,900 people are under active monitoring by health staff. More than 5,000 others have fully recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced one new death, an elderly man in long-term care within the Vancouver Coastal Health community. Since January, 220 people have died in the province from the novel coronavirus.

More to come.

Coronavirus

