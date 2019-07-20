The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain Pacific oysters, with a harvest date of July 14, 2019, due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. (AP File Photo)

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain Pacific oysters due to a marine biotoxin which causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The oysters were processed by B.C.-based Union Bay Seafood Ltd. and Intercity Packers Ltd. with a harvest date of July 14, 2019.

They were sold in five dozen packages in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Consumers who purchased the oysters should either return them or throw them out.

READ MORE: Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

No reports of illness have been linked to the product, however, in severe situations paralytic shellfish poisoning can cause difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and even death.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

Just Posted

Grand Forks council denies pot shop for Weeds Glass & Gifts

The company owns two buildings in the city and is currently renting one to a competitor

Warming centre has until July 31 to vacate 7500 Donaldson Dr.

The landlord of the building sent a letter to operators earlier in July

Christina Lake homecoming welcomes all to the party

Tenth annual homecoming celebrates founders, volunteers and lakers

Residents push Grand Forks council to support with flood buyouts

Staff estimate a $6.6 million difference between pre and post-flood value for Grand Forks buyouts

Boundary District Arts Council folds amid financial questions

The last board took over in November and could not find receipts for $8,000 in spending

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Most Read